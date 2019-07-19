Comparing of Domo Inc. (DOMO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo Inc. 32 4.89 N/A -5.90 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 48 9.21 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Domo Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Domo Inc. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Domo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Domo Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Domo Inc. is $41.5, with potential upside of 53.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Domo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Domo Inc. shares. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year Domo Inc. has stronger performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.