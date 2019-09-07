Comparing of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) and Its Peers

We are comparing Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Domino’s Pizza Inc. has 99.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Domino’s Pizza Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.80% 36.70% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Domino’s Pizza Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Inc. N/A 260 27.25 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Domino’s Pizza Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Domino’s Pizza Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Domino’s Pizza Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 4 9 2.69 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

Domino’s Pizza Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $283.62, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 23.19%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Domino’s Pizza Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Domino’s Pizza Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Domino’s Pizza Inc. has -1.40% weaker performance while Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s competitors have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Domino’s Pizza Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. In other hand, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.