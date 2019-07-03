Comparing of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.67 N/A -0.22 0.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.54 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -8.4% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 8.22 beta indicates that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 722.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Limelight Networks Inc.’s 2.57 beta is the reason why it is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Limelight Networks Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$2.5 is Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 133.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 71% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. -7.75% -16.56% -12.67% -12.67% -59.06% 70.13% Limelight Networks Inc. -4.01% -6.06% -3.04% -22.43% -45.54% 22.65%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Limelight Networks Inc.

Summary

Limelight Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.