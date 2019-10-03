Comparing of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.00 8.36M -0.27 0.00 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.05M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 933,973,857.67% 0% 0% Jiayin Group Inc. 83,333,333.33% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 197.62%. Jiayin Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 49.52% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Jiayin Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend while Jiayin Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats Jiayin Group Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.