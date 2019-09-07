Comparing of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.27 0.00 Fang Holdings Limited 5 0.12 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3%

Volatility & Risk

A 7.42 beta means Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s volatility is 642.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Fang Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Fang Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$2.5 is Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 177.78%. Meanwhile, Fang Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential downside is -19.79%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Fang Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 55.1%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fang Holdings Limited has 84.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend while Fang Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fang Holdings Limited.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.