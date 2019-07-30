Comparing of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Since Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) Corporation 3 2.64 N/A 0.22 15.34 Coty Inc. 11 0.95 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dogness (International) Corporation and Coty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3%

Liquidity

Dogness (International) Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Coty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Dogness (International) Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dogness (International) Corporation and Coty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Coty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Coty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 average price target and a 11.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dogness (International) Corporation and Coty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 66.7% respectively. About 4.63% of Dogness (International) Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 40.6% of Coty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dogness (International) Corporation 0.15% -4.51% -6.35% 63.97% -11.02% -13.08% Coty Inc. 14.77% 18.77% 18.98% 56.54% -6.08% 102.59%

For the past year Dogness (International) Corporation had bearish trend while Coty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dogness (International) Corporation beats Coty Inc.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.