Comparing of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Since DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 53 10.38 N/A -1.20 0.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.69 N/A 0.32 33.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DocuSign Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DocuSign Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival MAM Software Group Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. DocuSign Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DocuSign Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$59 is DocuSign Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of DocuSign Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of DocuSign Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. was less bullish than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

MAM Software Group Inc. beats DocuSign Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.