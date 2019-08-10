Comparing of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and Its Peers

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Document Security Systems Inc. has 2.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.80% 9.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. N/A 1 5.22 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Document Security Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Document Security Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Document Security Systems Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Document Security Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Document Security Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Document Security Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.12 shows that Document Security Systems Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s peers are 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Document Security Systems Inc.’s peers beat Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.