Comparing of DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) compete against each other in the Metal Fabrication sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMC Global Inc. 57 1.67 N/A 2.83 18.47 Mueller Industries Inc. 29 0.66 N/A 1.60 18.85

Demonstrates DMC Global Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Mueller Industries Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than DMC Global Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. DMC Global Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mueller Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMC Global Inc. 0.00% 36.7% 20.3% Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

DMC Global Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Mueller Industries Inc.’s 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

DMC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Mueller Industries Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mueller Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DMC Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DMC Global Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DMC Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mueller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DMC Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.13% and an $79 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of DMC Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of DMC Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DMC Global Inc. -15.55% -17.95% -24.76% 50.68% 30.76% 48.75% Mueller Industries Inc. -0.53% 2.27% 3.6% 18.53% -5.42% 29.24%

For the past year DMC Global Inc. was more bullish than Mueller Industries Inc.

Summary

DMC Global Inc. beats Mueller Industries Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating explosives and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. This segment also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to large, mid-sized, and small oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.