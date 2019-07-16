Comparing of Discover Financial Services (DFS) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 73 3.36 N/A 8.13 9.51 CIT Group Inc. 49 2.13 N/A 4.09 12.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CIT Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Discover Financial Services. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Discover Financial Services has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CIT Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Discover Financial Services and CIT Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Discover Financial Services has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CIT Group Inc. has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Discover Financial Services and CIT Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 2 4 2.67 CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Discover Financial Services’s upside potential is 7.42% at a $87 average price target. On the other hand, CIT Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.04% and its average price target is $59.33. The data provided earlier shows that CIT Group Inc. appears more favorable than Discover Financial Services, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Discover Financial Services shares and 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares. 0.8% are Discover Financial Services’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94% CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35%

For the past year Discover Financial Services’s stock price has smaller growth than CIT Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Discover Financial Services beats CIT Group Inc.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.