Comparing of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

As Drugs – Generic companies, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.46 N/A -4.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. Its rival Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 6.9 respectively. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 0 2.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.58, while its potential upside is 14.24%. On the other hand, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 269.38% and its consensus price target is $22.2. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 98% respectively. About 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7%

For the past year Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.