Comparing of Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.39 N/A 5.17 15.87 Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 1.90 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dine Brands Global Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Yum China Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Dine Brands Global Inc. is presently more affordable than Yum China Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dine Brands Global Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dine Brands Global Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Yum China Holdings Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Yum China Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dine Brands Global Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s upside potential is 69.56% at a $120 average target price. On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 11.86% and its average target price is $48.3. The data provided earlier shows that Dine Brands Global Inc. appears more favorable than Yum China Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares and 82% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has weaker performance than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Dine Brands Global Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.