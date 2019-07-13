Comparing of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 3 4.11 N/A -0.24 0.00 Splunk Inc. 125 11.14 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digital Turbine Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Digital Turbine Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Splunk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Digital Turbine Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Digital Turbine Inc. has an average target price of $4.13, and a -20.73% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Splunk Inc. is $153.27, which is potential 12.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Splunk Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.5% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than Splunk Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.