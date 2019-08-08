Comparing of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.18 N/A -0.06 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 45 8.17 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Digital Turbine Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ShotSpotter Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Digital Turbine Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$4.13 is Digital Turbine Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -28.42%. Competitively ShotSpotter Inc. has an average target price of $54.5, with potential upside of 72.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that ShotSpotter Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 65.4% respectively. Insiders owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Digital Turbine Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.