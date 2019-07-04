Comparing of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 3 4.22 N/A -0.24 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 5 0.27 N/A -7.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that Digital Turbine Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated is 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Marin Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Marin Software Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$4.13 is Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -22.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.5% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares and 34.6% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.