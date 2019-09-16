Comparing of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust Inc. 119 8.10 N/A 1.25 91.41 Equity Commonwealth 33 24.88 N/A 2.30 14.59

In table 1 we can see Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Realty Trust Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Equity Commonwealth, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.2% Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.45 beta indicates that Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Equity Commonwealth’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0.00

Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $133.5, while its potential upside is 7.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. About 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Equity Commonwealth’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Realty Trust Inc. -2.69% -2.31% -2.79% 6.45% -5.29% 7.33% Equity Commonwealth 0.96% 3.45% 4.97% 4.64% 16.5% 11.9%

For the past year Digital Realty Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Equity Commonwealth

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Equity Commonwealth beats Digital Realty Trust Inc.