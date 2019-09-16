Comparing of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|119
|8.10
|N/A
|1.25
|91.41
|Equity Commonwealth
|33
|24.88
|N/A
|2.30
|14.59
In table 1 we can see Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Realty Trust Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Equity Commonwealth, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|1.2%
|Equity Commonwealth
|0.00%
|9.1%
|7.8%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.45 beta indicates that Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Equity Commonwealth’s 75.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.25 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Equity Commonwealth
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $133.5, while its potential upside is 7.38%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Equity Commonwealth are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.1% respectively. About 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Equity Commonwealth’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|-2.69%
|-2.31%
|-2.79%
|6.45%
|-5.29%
|7.33%
|Equity Commonwealth
|0.96%
|3.45%
|4.97%
|4.64%
|16.5%
|11.9%
For the past year Digital Realty Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Equity Commonwealth
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Equity Commonwealth beats Digital Realty Trust Inc.
