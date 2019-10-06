Comparing of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

This is a contrast between Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 1 0.00 6.33M -1.82 0.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 0.00 1.83M 0.42 11.99

In table 1 we can see Digital Ally Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 498,425,196.85% 0% -110% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 38,543,356.01% 21.3% 17.3%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Ally Inc. has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Ally Inc. are 1 and 0.4. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc. has 4.2 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% are Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance while Image Sensing Systems Inc. has 11.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.