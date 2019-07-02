Comparing of Digirad Corporation (DRAD) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.13 N/A -0.20 0.00 Misonix Inc. 19 6.89 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Digirad Corporation’s current beta is 2.31 and it happens to be 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Misonix Inc. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation. Its rival Misonix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Misonix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digirad Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digirad Corporation and Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.8% and 23.8% respectively. About 5.1% of Digirad Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24%

For the past year Digirad Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Misonix Inc.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.