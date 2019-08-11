Comparing of Digirad Corporation (DRAD) and Its Rivals

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Digirad Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Digirad Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Digirad Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.80% -9.20% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Digirad Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Digirad Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

The potential upside of the competitors is 71.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digirad Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Digirad Corporation had bearish trend while Digirad Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digirad Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Digirad Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.26. In other hand, Digirad Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Digirad Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Digirad Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.