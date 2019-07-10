Comparing of Digirad Corporation (DRAD) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.12 N/A -0.20 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 175 10.18 N/A 3.75 47.30

Table 1 highlights Digirad Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Digirad Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Digirad Corporation’s current beta is 2.31 and it happens to be 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digirad Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Digirad Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $189.86 average price target and a -0.07% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Digirad Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of Digirad Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Digirad Corporation was more bullish than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.