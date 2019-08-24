Comparing of Digi International Inc. (DGII) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.42 N/A 0.44 29.84 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Digi International Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Digi International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Digi International Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Frequency Electronics Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Digi International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digi International Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year Digi International Inc. was more bullish than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Frequency Electronics Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.