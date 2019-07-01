Comparing of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. About 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.