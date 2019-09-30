Comparing of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology companies, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 186,649,638.98% -92.8% -81.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 340,947,834.98% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 395.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.