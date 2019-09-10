Comparing of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.