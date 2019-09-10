Comparing of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
