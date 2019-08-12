Comparing of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 81.24 N/A -1.70 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, and a 67.14% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 8%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.