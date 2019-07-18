Comparing of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 132.18 N/A -1.62 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4661.29 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23.6 is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.65%. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 124.36% and its consensus price target is $17.5. The information presented earlier suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.