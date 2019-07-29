Comparing of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 128.03 N/A -1.62 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 62.76% upside potential and an average target price of $23.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.