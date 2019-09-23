Comparing of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

This is a contrast between Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 83.59 N/A -1.70 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.52% and an $22 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 23.69% respectively. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.