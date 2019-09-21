Comparing of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

As Shipping companies, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.36 N/A 0.17 19.94 Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.33 N/A 0.73 18.06

In table 1 we can see Diana Shipping Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ship Finance International Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Diana Shipping Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ship Finance International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diana Shipping Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.3% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited has 43.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09% Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Ship Finance International Limited.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats Diana Shipping Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.