Comparing of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

This is a contrast between DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Yatra Online Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yatra Online Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Yatra Online Inc. has 25.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.