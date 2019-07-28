Comparing of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.25 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has 0.72% stronger performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.