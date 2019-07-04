Comparing of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 6.80 N/A 6.36 17.16 SM Energy Company 16 0.82 N/A 0.09 165.91

In table 1 we can see Diamondback Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SM Energy Company has lower revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SM Energy Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta means Diamondback Energy Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SM Energy Company has a 3.03 beta which is 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Diamondback Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 4 2.50

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average price target is $151.44, while its potential upside is 43.95%. Competitively the average price target of SM Energy Company is $21, which is potential 86.83% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SM Energy Company is looking more favorable than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, SM Energy Company has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65% SM Energy Company 3% -13.07% -18.87% -32.29% -37.86% -0.32%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats SM Energy Company.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.