Comparing of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.19 N/A 0.00 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 78.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 76.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.