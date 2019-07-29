Comparing of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|144
|3.42
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 27.32% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
