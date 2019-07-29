Comparing of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.42 N/A 14.34 9.89 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 27.32% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.