Comparing of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.98 278.75M 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,215,900.58% 24.5% 16% Franklin Resources Inc. 1,001,976,994.97% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.57 beta means Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Franklin Resources Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Franklin Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $34, with potential upside of 18.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.31%. Competitively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Franklin Resources Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.