Comparing of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Since Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.67 N/A 0.27 108.33

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Ares Management Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ares Management Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ares Management Corporation on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus target price and a 6.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 66.9% respectively. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Ares Management Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.