Comparing of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|141
|3.30
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.13
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Risk & Volatility
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
