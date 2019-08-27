Comparing of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.13 N/A -4.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.