Comparing of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
