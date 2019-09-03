Comparing of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.