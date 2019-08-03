Comparing of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Since DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 84.29 N/A -0.92 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.65 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 95.31% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 25.1%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.