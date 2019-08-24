Comparing of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 55.47 N/A -0.92 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 683.94% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 40.67% respectively. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.