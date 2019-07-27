Comparing of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 86.45 N/A -0.74 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average price target and a 274.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.