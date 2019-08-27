Comparing of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.27 N/A -0.92 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.39 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $71.5, with potential upside of 76.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 88.9% respectively. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.