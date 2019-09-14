Comparing of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

We are contrasting DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|69.40
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, which is potential 361.74% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
