Comparing of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

We are contrasting DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.40 N/A -0.92 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, which is potential 361.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.