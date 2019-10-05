Comparing of DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) and Its Peers

As Broadcasting – TV company, DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DHX Media Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of DHX Media Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have DHX Media Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 2,258,260,078.81% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing DHX Media Ltd. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. 29.80M 1 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for DHX Media Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.64

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 93.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DHX Media Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -5.88% -2.7% 1.41% -26.14% -28% -13.77% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year DHX Media Ltd. had bearish trend while DHX Media Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

DHX Media Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DHX Media Ltd.’s rivals beat DHX Media Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.