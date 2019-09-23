Comparing of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -0.14 0.00 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.32 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

DHT Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DHT Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. DHT Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 22.7% are Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DHT Holdings Inc. beats Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.