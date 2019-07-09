Comparing of DHI Group Inc. (DHX) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

We will be contrasting the differences between DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group Inc. 3 1.35 N/A 0.11 37.43 Korn Ferry 45 1.14 N/A 1.70 26.84

Table 1 highlights DHI Group Inc. and Korn Ferry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Korn Ferry seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to DHI Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. DHI Group Inc. is currently more expensive than Korn Ferry, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 2% Korn Ferry 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Korn Ferry’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

DHI Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Korn Ferry which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Korn Ferry is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DHI Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DHI Group Inc. and Korn Ferry can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00

DHI Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.62% and an $3.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Korn Ferry’s average target price is $58, while its potential upside is 48.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Korn Ferry is looking more favorable than DHI Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DHI Group Inc. and Korn Ferry has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 91.5%. 8.2% are DHI Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Korn Ferry’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHI Group Inc. 7.36% 36.89% 82.33% 140.34% 156.36% 178.29% Korn Ferry -0.31% -3.94% -5.42% -0.37% -15.97% 15.25%

For the past year DHI Group Inc. was more bullish than Korn Ferry.

DHI Group, Inc. provides specialized Websites focused on select professional communities in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tech & Clearance, Global Industry Group, and Healthcare. The company operates Dice that provides job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network that matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also offers eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from across various sectors, such as asset management, risk, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; Hcareers, a Website for hospitality jobs in North America; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. In addition, the company offers Health eCareers, a Website that provides career services across various disciplines and specialties in the healthcare industry, including physicians, nurses, and a range of allied health professions. Further, it operates WorkDigital, which focuses on the recruitment industry; and Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals, as well as provides getTalent, a software as a service talent sourcing management and engagement tool. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.