Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.