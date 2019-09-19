Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
