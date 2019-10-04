Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 20.47M 0.09 123.49 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.84

Demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Nebula Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 192,206,572.77% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 239,887,111.95% 0% 0%

Liquidity

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nebula Acquisition Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Nebula Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.7% and 47.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.