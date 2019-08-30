Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.