Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
