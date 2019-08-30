Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 50.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.