Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 50.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
